Maple Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.95 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Maple has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $85.67 million and $1.95 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.39 or 0.00101947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,020.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00135884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.