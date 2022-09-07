Marcus Brown Acquires 420,509 Shares of Forbidden Foods Limited (ASX:FFF) Stock

Forbidden Foods Limited (ASX:FFF – Get Rating) insider Marcus Brown acquired 420,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$39,948.36 ($27,935.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Forbidden Foods Company Profile

Forbidden Foods Limited supplies organic rice, conventional rice, rice flour, and rice food solutions in Australia and New Zealand. It offers black, organic, and conventional rice; and rice flour, flakes, and syrups under the Forbidden brand; and range of flours, powders, grains, and blends for plant-based food home-cooks and food manufactures under the Sensory Mill brand.

