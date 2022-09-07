Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $8.18. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 4,183 shares traded.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

