Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $8.18. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 4,183 shares traded.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.