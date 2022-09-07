Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Down 1.9%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,018,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

About Marker Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% during the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

