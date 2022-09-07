Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Down 1.9%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,018,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Marker Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics
About Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.
