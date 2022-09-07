Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.22% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %

VAC stock opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.