Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after buying an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in eBay by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $403,857,000 after buying an additional 911,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $344,866,000 after purchasing an additional 480,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

