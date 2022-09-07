Martingale Asset Management L P Has $282,000 Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,723 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Xperi were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in Xperi by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 243,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Xperi by 47.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Xperi by 170.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

Xperi Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPER. Stephens began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Xperi Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.