Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UWM were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in UWM by 236.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 28.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in UWM by 13.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in UWM by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

UWM Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE UWMC opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $324.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.96.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $564.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

UWM Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.