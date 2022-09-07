Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Big 5 Sporting Goods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

BGFV opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $255.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.59.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

