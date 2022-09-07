Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,913,000 after buying an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 35,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,998 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,543 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.