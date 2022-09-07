Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 3,505 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 195.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Copa by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 32,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $5,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

CPA stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

