Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 3,652 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $190,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $189,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $190,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGR opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $934.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

