Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 11,417 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Conn’s worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Conn’s by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 399,850 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s Price Performance

NASDAQ CONN opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

About Conn’s

(Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.