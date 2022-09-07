Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 6,300 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORRF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 77,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $267.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.80. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $27.37.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,614.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,347 shares of company stock worth $85,967. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

