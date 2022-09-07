Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $241,000 Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

