Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $276,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

NYSE PKG opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

