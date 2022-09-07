Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 13.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 797,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 93,207 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 46.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 325,339 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Up 2.3 %

About Thorne HealthTech

Shares of THRN stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.68 million and a P/E ratio of 156.67. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

