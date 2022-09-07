Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,984,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,786,000 after buying an additional 410,086 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $109,087,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 5.5 %
NYSE HLF opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.08.
Herbalife Nutrition Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.
