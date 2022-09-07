MASQ (MASQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $166,270.00

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $166,270.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00869639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016354 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

According to CryptoCompare, "MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. "

