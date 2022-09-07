Massnet (MASS) Price Reaches $0.0122 on Exchanges

Massnet (MASS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Massnet has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $273,647.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00168005 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005404 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002703 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00134878 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00036177 BTC.
Massnet Profile
Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken.
