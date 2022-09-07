MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
