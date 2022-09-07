MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

About MasterCraft Boat

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

