MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001517 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $37,627.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.99 or 0.99327174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00065564 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00234640 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00148945 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00250844 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00049340 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

