Maxcoin (MAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $160.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 35.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $126,640.28 and approximately $160.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,736.81 or 1.00001996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00063103 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00229461 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00147831 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00242481 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00053453 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

