M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $171.43

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 171.43 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 151 ($1.82). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 162.20 ($1.96), with a volume of 85,183 shares changing hands.

M&C Saatchi Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,802.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

