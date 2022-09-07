mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.72

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.72 and traded as low as C$2.10. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 58,362 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$98.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.72.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.