mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.72

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.72 and traded as low as C$2.10. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 58,362 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.
mdf commerce Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$98.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.72.
About mdf commerce
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.
