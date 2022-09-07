Media Network Price Hits $8.85 on Exchanges (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Media Network has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Media Network has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $151,144.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Media Network coin can now be purchased for $8.85 or 0.00046067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.

About Media Network

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.

Media Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Media Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Media Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

