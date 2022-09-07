Membrana (MBN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00

Membrana (MBN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Membrana has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Membrana has a total market cap of $23,210.55 and $10.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00134852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Membrana Profile

MBN is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io. The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana.

Buying and Selling Membrana

