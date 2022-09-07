Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 225,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after buying an additional 1,312,789 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Pinterest by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 378,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

NYSE:PINS opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.