Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 155,009 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

