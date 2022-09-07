Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

