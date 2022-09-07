MetaHash Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $46,905.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,650,850,804 coins and its circulating supply is 3,479,205,192 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

