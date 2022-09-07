Metahero Reaches Market Cap of $21.60 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $21.60 million and $2.58 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00135158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036386 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023190 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Metahero Coin Trading

