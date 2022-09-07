Metal (MTL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.32 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $74.95 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00005957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008254 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00042672 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00084379 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

