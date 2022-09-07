MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,827 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

KMX opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.