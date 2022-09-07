MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 16,707 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after buying an additional 388,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 838.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 365,425 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $20,169,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Incyte by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 495,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after purchasing an additional 266,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

