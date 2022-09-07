MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 46,952 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,952 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 25,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 84,180 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,639,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 0.68. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

