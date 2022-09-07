MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

BRO stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

