MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of PNM Resources worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,938,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 127,788 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.