MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,912,000 after buying an additional 305,551 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 893,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,877,000 after buying an additional 176,922 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $18,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,174,000 after buying an additional 141,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.57.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

