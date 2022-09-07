MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Envestnet worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENV. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENV stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

