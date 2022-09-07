MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,057,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 474,285 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,018,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,341,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 709,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,486,000 after acquiring an additional 179,614 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.79 and a 1-year high of $149.92.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.