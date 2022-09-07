Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$72.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRU shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Metro Stock Performance

TSE MRU opened at C$70.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.84. Metro has a twelve month low of C$59.14 and a twelve month high of C$73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31.

Metro Dividend Announcement

About Metro

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

