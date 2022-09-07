Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Insider Activity

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $253.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.59. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.84. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.81 and a fifty-two week high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.