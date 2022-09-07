Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Medpace were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 40.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Medpace by 145.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,598,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.