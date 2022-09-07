Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,664 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

