Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,044 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,890,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,664,000 after purchasing an additional 285,515 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

