Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $292,000 Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,673 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

BDN stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

