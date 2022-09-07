Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 140,776 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,863,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 476,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

