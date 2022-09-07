Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $325,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,865 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

