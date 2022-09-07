Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $338,000 Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total transaction of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,603,245.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,625 shares of company stock worth $16,101,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 117.10, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.12.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.